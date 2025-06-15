Guwahati: Guwahati will host a T20I match when India takes on New Zealand in a white-ball series expected to take place in January next year.

The eight-match series will feature three One Day Internationals followed by five T20 Internationals.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Organizers have tentatively listed Mohali, Jaipur, Indore, Rajkot, Hyderabad, Trivandrum, and Nagpur as other host cities for the series.

Officials view the upcoming matches as vital preparation for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, which India and Sri Lanka are set to co-host in February and March.

The New Zealand series will mark the end of India’s packed home season. Before that, India will face the West Indies in a two-Test series in October, with matches scheduled in Ahmedabad and New Delhi.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

South Africa, the reigning T20 World Test champions, will then arrive in India for a full tour between November and December.

That series includes two Tests (in Kolkata and Guwahati), three ODIs (in Ranchi, Raipur, and Visakhapatnam), and four T20Is (in Cuttack, New Chandigarh, Dharamsala, and Lucknow).

India’s home schedule against the West Indies and South Africa will wrap around their white-ball tour of Australia, set between October 19 and November 8, where they will play three ODIs and five T20Is.