Guwahati: A new study has revealed alarming levels of PM2.5 pollution in Assam‘s capital city Guwahati, particularly during winter.

The study using a network of low-cost air quality sensors found that winter pollution peaks at 113.05 micrograms per cubic meter (µg/m³), nearly three times the national safety limit.

The research, published in Environmental Monitoring and Assessment, highlights the significant role of transboundary pollution from the Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP) and Bangladesh in exacerbating Guwahati’s air quality.

Nearly 47% of the air masses affecting Guwahati during winter originate from the IGP, and 32% from Bangladesh. Researchers also pointed to meteorological factors like low temperatures, calm winds, and a shallow planetary boundary layer, which trap pollutants close to the ground.

“Guwahati’s air quality deteriorates significantly during winter due to meteorological factors,” said Prof. Sachchida Nand Tripathi, corresponding author of the study and Dean of the Kotak School of Sustainability at IIT Kanpur.

“Our study provides critical evidence that Guwahati’s air pollution is not just a localised issue but is significantly influenced by transboundary air masses from the Indo-Gangetic Plain and Bangladesh, particularly during winter,” Tripathi said.

The study, conducted by researchers from IIT Kanpur and the National Aerosol Facility, identified four key contributors to the city’s air pollution. They are: transboundary and regional pollution, vehicular emissions, industrial and construction activities, and biomass and waste burning.

The research, which spanned from July 2022 to June 2023, utilized real-time Atmos devices to monitor PM2.5 concentrations.

The dense network of low-cost sensors allowed researchers to create the most detailed air pollution map of Guwahati to date, revealing previously undocumented pollution hotspots.

Areas with high traffic, industrial activity, and construction consistently showed elevated PM2.5 levels, especially during winter and the post-monsoon season.

“The data shows that areas with high traffic density, industrial activity, and construction work experience consistently elevated PM2.5 levels, particularly during winter and post-monsoon seasons,” said Ronak Sutaria, CEO & Founder of Respirer Living Sciences.

The study calls for urgent, localized air quality management strategies, including stricter regulations on industrial emissions, expanding green buffer zones, and issuing public health advisories during peak pollution months.

Researchers believe that understanding seasonal and transboundary pollution dynamics is crucial for developing effective mitigation strategies.

The research was conducted under the ATMAN Initiative, supported by Ericsson India, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Clean Air Fund, and Open Philanthropy.