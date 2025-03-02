Guwahati: Six Degree Adventures, a Guwahati-based sustainable travel company specializing in Northeast India, has been awarded the Silver Award in the “Sustainable Leadership: Travel Enterprises” category at the Indian Responsible Tourism Summit and Awards 2025.

Organized by Outlook Responsible Tourism, the awards recognize organizations driving sustainable and community-focused travel across India.

Six Degree Adventures, known for its commitment to environmental sustainability and cultural preservation, offers immersive experiences like trekking expeditions, cultural and wildlife tours, motorcycle adventures, and spiritual journeys, all designed to support local communities.

A key initiative, “Kamakhya Walks,” provides guided heritage and themed tours around the Kamakhya Temple in Assam, offering travelers deep insights into the region’s spiritual and cultural significance while promoting responsible tourism.

The Indian Responsible Tourism Summit & Awards, held this year in the Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, is a leading platform for recognizing ethical and sustainable tourism practices.

Outlook Responsible Tourism, an initiative by Outlook Traveller, promotes travel that respects local cultures, economies, and ecosystems.