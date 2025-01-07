Guwahati: The police in Tinsukia, Assam arrested nine individuals involved in an alleged human trafficking ring operating across upper Assam and neighbouring regions.

The accused, identified as Suraj Bhumij, Vishal Barman, Cheetah Barman, Nishita Bhumij, Phulumani Goyala, Biren Taid, Pankaj Doley, Raju Tide and Udip Sharma, were apprehended following a thorough investigation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to police, the case was registered after two minor girls were allegedly abducted from their home.

The investigation led to the identification of several suspects, who, upon interrogation, revealed valuable information about additional individuals involved in the trafficking ring.

The operation by police resulted in the rescue of two children who had been sold for Rs 2 lakh in Naharlagun, Arunachal Pradesh.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The investigation revealed that the trafficking ring had deep roots in the tea garden areas of upper Assam, which served as a nexus for their activities.

Further investigation is being carried out by the police.