Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday made it clear that “he does not own any property beyond his official salary.”

CM Sarma’s reply came when a journalist asked him about allegations from opposition parties regarding his family’s property.

He said, “I don’t have property at all. My wife works for her wellbeing — she does not steal or take anything unlawfully. If someone is earning honestly, then what is the issue? Apart from my salary, I do not have anything.”

The Chief Minister’s remarks come as scrutiny of politicians’ assets and personal finances is on.

Earlier on October 8, CM Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, has filed a criminal defamation case against Raijor Dal chief and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, and several others, over allegations of making false and derogatory statements against her and her company, Golden Threads of Assam.

Meanwhile, in a statement posted on her official Facebook account, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma expressed disappointment over what she termed as “political mudslinging.”