Guwahati: A massive explosion late on Wednesday night damaged a portion of the railway track between Kokrajhar and Salakati stations in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, disrupting train operations and causing panic among passengers.

Initial reports indicate that an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated roughly five kilometres east of Kokrajhar railway station.

The blast caused significant damage to a section of the track, forcing railway authorities to suspend traffic on both the up and down lines as a precautionary measure.

Several trains were stopped at nearby stations, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded and creating widespread alarm.

Railway officials, security forces, and bomb disposal teams quickly arrived at the site to evaluate the damage and begin an investigation.

Authorities have not yet identified those responsible for the attack, but security measures have been tightened across the region as the inquiry continues.