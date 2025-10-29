Guwahati: Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Akhilesh Kumar Singh undertook a two-day visit to Tinsukia district, during which he carried out a comprehensive review of the law and order situation across the district and its adjoining areas.

During his visit, Singh interacted with senior police officials, local administration, and members of the public to assess the prevailing security scenario and to strengthen coordination among different agencies for maintaining peace and stability.

Tinsukia Police wrote on X on Wednesday morning : “Respected IG L&O Shri Akhilesh Kumar Singh sir was on a two day visit to Tinsukia. In his visit he assessed the law and order situation of the district and adjoining regions and met with various officials and local public. Assam Police DGPAssamPolice.”

The IG’s visit follows an earlier inspection by Assam DGP Harmeet Singh, who had toured the district recently to take stock of security preparedness and review anti-insurgency measures in Upper Assam.

The back-to-back high-level visits underscore the department’s continued focus on ensuring stability and public safety in the region.

Sources said the IG’s visit comes amid continuing efforts by the Assam Police to reinforce public trust and enhance vigilance in Upper Assam, a region that has witnessed major counter-insurgency operations in recent years.

Officials added that Singh’s discussions focused on community policing initiatives, improved intelligence coordination, and proactive policing to ensure sustained peace in sensitive border zones.

After the recent attack on an Army camp at Kakopathar by ULFA (I) earlier this month, the visit of high-ranking officials to Tinsukia district in Upper Assam underscores the government’s firm commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.

The coordinated presence of senior officers in the region reflects New Delhi’s seriousness in addressing renewed militant threats and maintaining stability in the sensitive border district. Their visit also comes amid heightened vigilance following intelligence inputs suggesting increased insurgent activity along the Assam–Arunachal Pradesh frontier.

Officials reiterated that the government remains unwavering in its resolve to safeguard public life and restore lasting peace across Upper Assam.