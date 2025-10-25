Guwahati: Students from IIT Guwahati have secured first place at the 24hourscontest 2025, an international 24-hour animation challenge organised by Toon Boom Animation.

This year’s event saw participation from 185 institutions across 35 countries.

Guided by Mriganka Madhukaillya, assistant professor in the Department of Design, the team consisting of Arin Bandyopadhyay, Aditya Ravi Pawar, Aseel Pasha, and S. Balasankar emerged victorious among 764 teams and 3,820 students worldwide, claiming the top accolade.

The contest’s theme, “Flip Your Perspective,” required participants to create a 30-second animated short within 24 hours.

The IIT Guwahati team impressed judges with their creative storytelling and technical skill, earning first place among hundreds of international entries.

Congratulating the winners, IIT Guwahati Director Professor Devendra Jalihal said, “This achievement reflects the creativity and hard work of our students and faculty. Winning an international competition of this scale is a testament to the world-class talent nurtured at IIT Guwahati.”

The 24-hour contest is known for testing participants’ ability to combine creativity with precision under tight deadlines.

Teams were given the theme at midnight and had to complete every stage, from storyboarding to final animation, within 24 hours. Pre-made assets were not permitted, and AI-generated visuals or sounds were strictly prohibited. Even a submission delayed by a second led to disqualification, highlighting the contest’s strict standards.

This year’s competition was supported by major studios including Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, Sony Pictures Animation, Nickelodeon, Warner Bros. Animation, Bento Box, Netflix, Cartoon Saloon, Illumination, DreamWorks, Wacom, XP-Pen, ASIFA Hollywood, Animation Is Film Festival, and Toon Boom Animation.

The IIT Guwahati team will be awarded student passes to the Toronto Animation Arts Festival International (TAAFI) 2026, professional animation software licenses, studio memberships, and mentorship opportunities with Disney animators, along with other prizes.