Guwahati: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati have issued warnings of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across various parts of Assam, including the western districts and the state capital.

The IMD forecasts isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 7 cm to 20 cm within 24 hours, in Dhubri, Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, and Tamulpur.

Meanwhile, Kokrajhar and Chirang districts are under a red alert, with expected rainfall exceeding 21 cm.

Along with heavy rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds reaching speeds of up to 50 kmph are predicted, raising concerns about potential disruptions to daily life.

The weather authorities have cautioned residents about possible waterlogging, local flooding, and landslides in vulnerable areas.

Officials also warned of temporary power outages, interruptions in ferry and communication services, and reduced visibility that could affect road traffic. Standing crops nearing maturity may suffer damage due to the intense rainfall.

Residents have been advised to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid flood- and landslide-prone areas, and closely follow alerts issued by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

In Guwahati, the RMC has issued an impact-based forecast predicting moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, with intense rainfall likely on October 5 and 6.

The city may face waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic congestion, and temporary disruptions to power and municipal services.

The seven-day outlook for Guwahati shows generally cloudy to partly cloudy skies, with light to moderate rain on several days.

Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 31°C and 33°C, while nighttime temperatures will hover around 24°C to 25°C.