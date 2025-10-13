Guwahati: Assam took the global stage today as Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated the 8th Session of the Codex Committee on Spices and Culinary Herbs (CCSCH) in Guwahati, marking a significant step towards strengthening international food standards and boosting India’s spice exports.

Addressing international delegates, Governor Acharya said Assam and the Northeast have immense potential to meet the growing global demand for high-quality, organic spices and herbs.

“The region’s clean environment, natural farming traditions, and diverse agro-climatic conditions make it ideal for cultivating premium spices,” he noted, citing the GI-tagged Karbi Anglong ginger, Lakadong turmeric, and Bhut Jolokia chili as shining examples of globally acclaimed produce.

The Codex Committee on Spices and Culinary Herbs (CCSCH), established in July 2013 at the 36th CAC session in Rome, is an exclusive global body tasked with framing standards for spices and culinary herbs in their dried and dehydrated forms — whether whole, ground, cracked, or crushed. India serves as the host country, with the Spices Board, Kochi, acting as its Secretariat.

The Codex Alimentarius, or “Food Code,” is a globally recognized collection of standards, guidelines, and codes of practice adopted by the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC) — a joint body established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to safeguard consumer health and promote equitable food trade.

Highlighting India’s ancient spice legacy, the Governor said, “From black pepper and turmeric to cinnamon and cardamom, Indian spices have for centuries attracted the world with their healing properties and rich aroma.” He added that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Indian spices have regained their global prominence, with exports touching 1.8 million tonnes valued at around ?40,000 crore in FY 2024–25.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s declaration of Indian turmeric as a “global superfood” earlier this year, the Governor underscored the need to leverage science, innovation, and global partnerships to build on India’s reputation as the “Spice Bowl of the World.”

Governor Acharya also praised initiatives such as ‘One District, One Product,’ which promote regional specialties and empower small producers. “Codex standards bridge the gap between farmers and global markets by ensuring quality and transparency,” he said, urging for greater adoption of international certification and branding mechanisms.

He welcomed the participation of delegates from member countries of the Codex Alimentarius Commission and expressed hope that the deliberations in Guwahati would advance food safety, fair trade practices, and opportunities for small farmers across spice-producing regions.

The session was attended by CEO of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Rajit Punani, Chairperson of CCSCH M.R. Sudarshan, Secretary of the Spices Board of India P. Hemalatha, Senior Food Safety Officer Hilde Kruse of the Codex Secretariat, and representatives from several member nations.