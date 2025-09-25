Guwahati : Assam’s famed Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, home to the world’s largest population of the one-horned rhinoceros, is preparing to welcome tourists ahead of the festive season.

In a move aimed at enriching the Puja holiday experience for visitors, the park authorities have announced phased openings of its ranges, offering nature enthusiasts an early opportunity to explore the UNESCO World Heritage site.

“In order to enhance your Puja celebration experience, we are pleased to announce the opening of the Bagori Range (Limited Circuit) of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve from 26th September 2025.

•Kohora Range (Central Range): Likely to open in the 2nd week of October 2025.

•Elephant Safari: To begin from 1st November 2025.

We invite every one of you to celebrate the season amidst the rich biodiversity and natural beauty of Assam’s pride, Kaziranga.

Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on social media on Wednesday.

The announcement brings cheer to both tourists and local communities that rely heavily on the tourism economy. As migratory birds begin to arrive and wildlife activity intensifies with the retreat of the monsoon, Kaziranga promises a vibrant wilderness experience.

Authorities have assured that visitor safety and conservation protocols will be strictly observed, ensuring a responsible and enjoyable opening for the season.