Guwahati: The Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park has witnessed a boom in the number of visitors surpassing the previous peak recorded in 2022 and welcoming a record-breaking nur of tourists in March 2025, the park’s Chairman Akhil Gogoi stated on Sunday.

Asserting the vibrant beauty of the park Gogoi stated that the park is currently showcasing a spectacular display of over 500 orchid species, including rare varieties, from its collection of more than 2,000 wild orchid species.

Besides, the park has become a temporary refuge for rare bird species migrating from across India, offering visitors an unparalleled wildlife experience, he said.

Further, the park witnessed the blooming of “Foxtale Orchid” (Rhynchostylis Retusa) and other vibrant orchid species in March and April, Gogoi added.

Extending an invitation to nature lovers, flower enthusiasts, and biodiversity conversation supporters, Gogoi also urged the people to visit the park during this peak season of beauty and serenity.

Significantly, the Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park, a commendable initiative by the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) under the leadership of Akhil Gogoi, features a diverse range of attractions.

The park includes a Greenhouse, Photo Gallery, Medicinal Herbal Plant Garden, Product Outlet Corner, Fruit Garden, Flower Garden, Rock Garden, Rice Museum, Fish Pond, Nature Walk, and a dedicated space for Folk Cultural Practices.

The largest orchid park in the country spreads over approximately six acres and nurtures over 2000 species of orchids, including the endangered ones.

It also conserves over 132 species of indigenous fruits, medicinal plants, 72 species of bamboo, 12 species of cane, a rice seed bank with over 200 varieties of rice cultivated in the region, and various local fish species in the park’s pond.