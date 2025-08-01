Guwahati: Lance Naik (LNK) Huneswar Borah of Assam’s Tinsukia District Executive Force (DEF) secured third place in the National Kickboxing Championship 2025 held in Chhattisgarh, bringing pride to both Assam Police and the state.

On Friday, the Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Tinsukia honored Borah for his achievement in a special ceremony.

Tinsukia Police shared the news on social media, posting:

“LNK Huneswar Borah of Tinsukia DEF was felicitated by SSP Tinsukia for securing 3rd place in the National Kickboxing Championship 2025 held in Chhattisgarh. Congratulations to him for bringing pride to Assam! #CMOAssam #DGPAssamPolice #AssamPolice”

Kick(-boxing) into gear and how ?



At the felicitation, SSP Tinsukia praised Borah, saying, “We are proud of LNK Huneswar Borah. His commitment to both his police duties and kickboxing is inspiring. He has proven that dedication can lead to success, whether in law enforcement or sports.”

Borah, who balanced his police work with intense training, shared, “Wearing the Assam Police uniform and representing my state motivated me even more. I dedicate this victory to my team, my department, and every young person in Assam who dares to dream big.”

Borah’s achievement underscores the growing support for sports and physical fitness within Assam’s law enforcement. The response on social media was overwhelmingly positive, with many sending congratulatory messages.

Assam Police continues to support the sporting ambitions of its personnel, demonstrating that they can excel both in their professional duties and athletic pursuits.