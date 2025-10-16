Guwahati: The Assam government and its police force are facing severe criticism for their alleged failure to anticipate and manage the massive public outrage at Nikashi in Baksa district, which erupted into violence when five people accused in the death of singer Zubeen Garg were brought to the district jail on Wednesday.

The focus of the public’s ire has been the district’s police response, with many social media users and political leaders slamming Baksa Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Crime) Gitartha Dev Sharma for allegedly resorting to an unprovoked lathicharge.

This action, critics argue, was an “irresponsible act” and “arrogance” that immediately escalated the tense situation, prompting the massive crowd to resort to stone-pelting and setting vehicles ablaze.

Unrest and Alleged Police Overreaction

The violence occurred at Nikashi, outside the newly built Baksa District Jail, as a convoy transported the five accused from Guwahati after their police custody ended.

The government had reportedly decided to send them to the new Baksa jail, which has no other prisoners, after the court expressed concern for their safety.

However, once news of their transfer spread, thousands of people—still tormented by “sorrow, anger, and pain” over the loss of Zubeen Garg 27 days prior—gathered in front of the jail.

“Very surprisingly,” one section of the report notes, the Baksa district police-administration failed to understand the situation, initially deploying only a nominal police presence.

As the crowd swelled to over 1000 people, the accused were brought to the scene. Protestors blocked the path of the vehicles, but instead of de-escalation, ASP Gitartha Dev Sharma is accused of being the first to fire batons at the crowd, triggering the massive retaliation.

The chaotic situation heated up instantly, leaving many police personnel and journalists injured. At least three police vehicles were set on fire, and several others damaged.

Police eventually firing and tear gas to bring the situation under control. The injured reportedly included a 20-year-old local youth, Deepak, who was allegedly hit by a police bullet, and several journalists.

Following the violence, the Baksa district administration imposed prohibitory orders, and the Home Department snapped mobile internet services in the entire district, citing fear of “inflammatory messages, rumours, etc.”

Political Leaders Demand Answers from Govt

Political leaders were quick to condemn both the violence and the government’s handling of the situation, squarely pointing to a major intelligence failure.

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi called the incident “very unfortunate” and an obvious “lack of understanding of the possible situation by the police intelligence department.”

He urged for patience and restraint while demanding that the safety of journalists injured in the incident be taken seriously.

AJAP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi described the situation as “extremely unfortunate,” stating, “It is because of the failure of the Home dept… The inability to feel the anger of the people and the longing of the aching hearts is a shame for the government and the Chief Minister.”

He questioned who would take responsibility for the unrest and demanded an answer from the Chief Minister.

MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan said the Baksa incident was the “latest consequence” of the government creating complications in the investigation of Zubeen Garg’s death.

He demanded the resignation of the Chief Minister, accusing him of being a “failure in every way today.” Bhuyan also laid the blame for the violence on the ASP, stating that Gitartha Dev Sharma’s aggressive actions were responsible for the escalation.

The five accused whose transfer sparked the unrest include Northeast India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma (the two prime accused), Assam Police Service Officer Sandipan Garg, and the singer’s two Personal Security Officers, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

All five were sent to judicial custody by the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court. As the situation remains tense, the fundamental question being raised is why the police and intelligence wing of police failed to anticipate the public’s intense anger and deployed inadequate security, allowing the situation to spiral out of control.