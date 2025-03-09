Guwahati: Assam is known for its “lahe-lahe” slow-paced work culture said a report by the Economic Advisory to the Prime Minister.

The average work time in India is in the country equates to 422 minutes, or approximately 7 hours, but Assam has the least working hours among the eight states of the Northeast.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

On average, people in Assam work 5.87 hours a day, which is slightly more than in Goa, where the lowest working hours are 5.5 hours.

In contrast, the working hours in Daman and Diu are 668 minutes (approximately 11 hours), in Dadra and Nagar Haveli 608 minutes (around 10 hours), and in Delhi 496 minutes (roughly 8.3 hours).

These figures underscore a regional disparity in work habits and economic activity across the Northeast, with the eight states experiencing some of the shortest working hours in the country, according to Dr. Shamika Ravi’s analysis.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

While the contrast is striking, it is clear that the average person in Delhi works 8.3 hours per day, whereas the average person in Assam works only 5.87 hours.

Generally, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Sikkim have lower working hours. In rural areas, people in Nagaland work an average of 343 minutes, and in Assam, they work 348 minutes. In urban areas, people in Assam still work 381 minutes a day.

Despite the Northeast region having the lowest working hours in the country, Goa, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Bihar also rank among the slower-paced regions.

In rural areas, Nagaland reports just 343 minutes spent on paid activities per day, ranking third-lowest, with Assam closely following at 348 minutes in fourth place.

In urban areas, Manipur holds the second-lowest spot with 363 minutes per day, followed by Meghalaya with 375 minutes in third place, and Assam at 381 minutes in fourth place.

The report further indicates that the Northeastern states have significantly shorter workdays compared to the rest of the country.

Each state in the region reports lower working hours, and Sikkim stands out for having slightly longer work hours.

While the workdays in the Northeast are notably shorter, with Assam leading at just 5.87 hours per day, the region, especially states like Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Manipur, has some of the shortest working hours in India, raising questions about the prevailing work culture.