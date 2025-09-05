Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced the inauguration of an ambitious tea project at the Durrung Tea Estate.

The project is the first among several in a bid to bolster tea tourism in the state.

“The world knows Assam for its tea. Through this initiative, we want to showcase our lush green gardens, the rich heritage of our tea industry, and the unique culture of our people to global visitors,” CM Sarma said.

Sarma added that the government aims to position Assam as a global tea tourism hub.

The Chief Minister said the project would not only boost tourism and global visibility for Assam tea but also enhance economic opportunities for the tea garden community.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to preserving the legacy of Assam’s world-renowned tea industry while creating sustainable livelihoods.

He also highlighted that Assam’s tea culture holds the potential to be recognized as a UNESCO heritage, which would further place the State prominently on the global tourism map.

“Our tea garden brothers and sisters are the backbone of this great industry. The government will stand firmly with them, ensuring better opportunities, improved infrastructure, and a brighter future for every family connected with Assam’s tea gardens,” the Chief Minister assured.

Looking ahead, the State Government plans to develop tea tourism circuits across different districts of Assam, connecting iconic tea estates with cultural experiences, homestays, and eco-tourism projects.

These circuits may also be linked with river cruises and wildlife tourism, offering visitors a holistic glimpse of Assam’s natural and cultural richness.

With this initiative, Assam sends out a heartfelt invitation to the world — “Come, sip, stay, and experience the timeless charm of Assam’s tea culture.”