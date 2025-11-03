Guwahati: Continuing its intensified drive against the illegal liquor trade, Majuli Police have conducted a series of successful raids across different areas of the district in Assam, seizing a large quantity of illicit liquor and initiating legal action against several individuals involved.

Majuli Police stated on social media on Monday afternoon.

According to police, multiple operations were carried out over the past few weeks based on confidential information. The crackdown resulted in the recovery of hundreds of litres of locally brewed and Arunachal-origin liquor from various locations.

In one of the major seizures, police recovered 340 litres of illegal Arunachalee liquor from the residence of Bhaiti Doley of Kankur village.

The police conducted the raid under Balichapori Outpost Daily Diary No. 26 dated 02/11/2025 and registered a related case at Bihpuria Police Station.

Similarly, in the New Kamalabari area, a raid on Joyram Das’s residence led to the recovery of 252.42 litres of illicit liquor (Garamur PS Daily Diary No. 17, dated 19/10/2025).

In another case, the police found Krishna Das of Old Kharjanpar in possession of 42.675 litres of illegal liquor. They registered a formal case under Garamur PS Case No. 51/2025 U/S 303(2)/17(2) BNS 2023, read with Section 53(1)(a)/54 of the Assam Excise Act, 2000.

Additionally, police seized 34.815 litres of illicit liquor from the house of Rabindra Nath of Borguri Chariali (Garamur PS Daily Diary No. 24, dated 25/10/2025).

A police spokesperson stated that such operations are part of an ongoing campaign to make Majuli a drug-free and disciplined society, adding that the district police will remain vigilant and continue to take strict action against those involved in the illegal manufacture, storage, and sale of liquor.

The public has widely appreciated the Majuli Police for their commitment to maintaining law and order and curbing illicit activities.