Pathsala: Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site of Assam, is experiencing a surge in popularity, generating a remarkable Rs 33 lakh in revenue in just two months.

Over 10,000 tourists, including 500 international visitors and 9,500 domestic tourists, have explored the park’s diverse landscapes and rich wildlife during this period.

The park’s diverse range of activities, including jeep safaris, elephant safaris, and river rafting, has captivated visitors from around the world, said a park official.

The official said that tourists have been drawn to the park’s various ranges, such as Bansbari (Kahitam), Bhuyanpara, Panbari, and Kuklung, where they can witness breathtaking natural beauty and encounter diverse wildlife species.

Barin Boro, Ranger of the Bansbari Range, expressed enthusiasm for the increasing number of visitors and extended a warm invitation to tourists to experience the unique wonders of Manas National Park.

The continued influx of tourists is not only boosting the park’s revenue but also contributing to its conservation efforts.

By supporting eco-tourism, visitors play a crucial role in preserving the park’s delicate ecosystem and ensuring the well-being of its wildlife.