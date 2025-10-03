Guwahati: A massive fire erupted at Cyber Mart on SS Road in Assam’s Guwahati bustling Fancy Bazar area around 3 am on Friday, claiming one life and leaving three others critically injured.

According to officials, the blaze broke out while several people were inside the building.

Emergency responders rescued four individuals in critical condition and rushed them to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Among them, 32-year-old Salman Qureshi tragically died from smoke inhalation, not burns, as thick, toxic fumes had engulfed the entire structure.

The three other victims, identified as 24-year-old Tasib, 22-year-old Saharim, and 22-year-old Arif, are currently receiving treatment, with two reported to be in extremely critical condition.

Firefighters deployed nearly a dozen fire tenders to battle the flames.

However, dense smoke and the suspected cause, believed to be an electrical short circuit, have made controlling the fire a major challenge.

As of the latest reports, the fire had not been fully contained.

Security forces, including police and paramilitary personnel, arrived at the scene to manage crowds and maintain order as onlookers gathered in large numbers.

In a precautionary measure, police also removed a tribute photo of the late singer Zubeen Garg that had been placed at the premises.

Authorities are still assessing the full extent of the damage caused by the incident.