Guwahati: A massive forest fire broke out on Tuesday in the Joyguru hills of Amingaon, Guwahati, quickly spreading to the Bathou temple area and reducing two houses to ashes.

The blaze also consumed an old plastic dump, intensifying the destruction.

Police and firefighters swiftly responded, working tirelessly to control the flames at the foothills.

However, the fire continues to spread uncontrollably in the upper hill regions, threatening the environment and nearby communities.

Thick smoke has enveloped the area, causing distress among residents.

Initial investigations indicate that the fire was intentionally set in the dry forest area.

The incident has sparked widespread panic, and officials are closely monitoring the situation.

Authorities have not yet released an official report on the extent of the damage caused by the fire.