Haflong: As part of the Assam Government’s Sevaai Samarpan initiative, a mega health camp titled “Sushrusha Setu” will also held in Dima Hasao at N.L Daulagupu sport complex on 15 October i.e on Wednesday.

In connection with the mega health camp a press meet was convened by medical department, Dima Hasao at NC Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) complex on Monday afternoon.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg death: Akhil Gogoi calls for street protest

Addressing the meet NCHAC executive member for medical, Samuel Changsan informed that the comprehensive health camp under 113 Haflong LAC covering all Dima Hasao aims to provide healthcare to children and adolescents below 18 years of age.

He also informed that a team of doctors from various specialties including pediatrics, orthopedics, ophthalmology, ENT, gynaecology, and general medicine will be available on the day.

Sub Divisional Medical and Health Officer (SDM&HO) Dr. Lina Hakmaosa said that the department have linelisted 862 children and adolescents.

She informed that all medicines, check up, transportation will be free for all, however refferal to out of the distric will be only for children under 18 years of age.