Guwahati: Tensions flared along the Assam–Meghalaya border after a violent clash erupted in Tapa, under the jurisdiction of Hamren Police Station, reportedly triggered by a dispute over paddy harvesting rights involving Khasi residents.

The confrontation, which took place near the Baithlangsho Border, turned deadly when one person lost his life and another sustained serious injuries.

Local sources claimed that the violence broke out after Karbi residents allegedly tried to stop Khasi individuals from harvesting paddy. The situation escalated rapidly, resulting in a direct and violent attack.

During the clash, assailants reportedly used sharp weapons, turning the dispute into a full-blown conflict. Arial Timung died from his injuries, while Stenwel Timung was critically wounded.

As the unrest spread, authorities rushed additional security personnel to the area. To control the volatile situation, security forces fired shots and used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Police and administrative officials confirmed the fatality and assured that they are working to defuse tensions and restore normalcy.

In response to the violence, authorities have tightened security across the region and are maintaining close surveillance to prevent further escalation.