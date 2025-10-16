Guwahati: Following the recent police firing incident in Baksa, Assam Cabinet minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass visited AIIMS Guwahati on Thursday to meet the two injured youths, Dipak Medhi and Bidyut Kalita, who are currently undergoing treatment.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, Dass tweeted that he visited injured youths Dipak Medhi and Bidyut Kalita at AIIMS Guwahati, following Chief Minister Sarma’s instructions. Both are now out of danger, and the Assam government will cover their treatment costs. He wished them a speedy recovery.

I visited AIIMS Guwahati immediately upon arriving from Rajasthan to meet Shri Deepak Medhi and Shri Bidyut Kalita, who are currently undergoing treatment after being injured in police firing during the incident in Baksa as directed by Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa… pic.twitter.com/Uur73V7GK8 — Ranjeet Kumar Dass (@RanjeetkrDass) October 16, 2025

The visit took place amid growing public unrest following the incident, in which two people allegedly sustained bullet injuries during a protest.

The government’s assurance to cover all medical expenses aims to provide relief to the victims’ families and maintain public confidence in the administration’s response.

In a related development, the state continues to grapple with the aftermath of the Baksa incident, where tensions escalated due to violence.

The Baksa incident, which occurred in the Bodoland Territorial Region, involved clashes that caused injuries and heightened local unrest.

The state government responded by deploying additional security forces to maintain law and order and initiating dialogues with community leaders to address grievances and prevent further escalation.

Chief Minister Sarma assured the public that the government is conducting a thorough investigation into the Baksa incident and is committed to ensuring justice for those affected.

The government pledged to cover medical expenses for those injured in Baksa and is working to provide rehabilitation support to affected families.

These measures reflect the administration’s broader strategy to stabilize the region and rebuild trust among communities amidst back-to-back unrest incidents.

Protesters turned violent near Baksa jail, where authorities shifted five accused to judicial custody in the mysterious death case of legendary singer Zubeen Garg.

Protesters set vehicles ablaze and pelted stones at police personnel, prompting police action.

Legendary singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025. He was only 52 years old.