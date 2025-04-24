Assam-Mizoram to hold border dispute talks tomorrow

Guwahati: A seven-member delegation from Mizoram, led by Home Secretary Vanlalmawia, departed for Guwahati on Thursday to engage in official-level discussions with Assam aimed at resolving the long-standing inter-state boundary dispute, an official stated.

The official confirmed that they have scheduled the talks for 11 a.m. on Friday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The official further stated that the upcoming discussions will address technical aspects and unresolved issues that previous ministerial-level meetings did not cover.

These talks will lay the groundwork for future ministerial-level negotiations, depending on the outcomes of Friday’s meeting, the official asserted.

The official added that authorities may convene official-level discussions if necessary before advancing to the next round of ministerial talks.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the sources, Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga chaired a meeting on April 16 prior to these talks to review the state’s position and prepare necessary documents for the official-level discussions.

During the meeting, he stated that the primary objective is to ensure the security of Mizoram’s borders and maintain peace for its residents.

Sapdanga also stressed the government’s efforts to prevent any loss of territory.?

As per the report, the dispute involves three Mizoram districts- Aizawl, Kolasib, and Mamit, which share a 164.6 km border with Assam’s Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi districts. The dispute has escalated into violence on several occasions, notably on July 26, 2021, near Mizoram’s Vairengte village, resulting in seven fatalities and numerous injuries.

Since August 2021, both states have held multiple rounds of ministerial-level talks, along with negotiations and virtual meetings at the official level, to resolve the decades-old border dispute.