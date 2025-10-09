Guwahati: A sensitization programme was held in Morigaon district during World Wildlife Week-2025 to combat wildlife trafficking .

In a vibrant celebration of World Wildlife Week 2025, the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Government of India, partnered with Aaranyak and Jagiroad College (Autonomous) to conduct a one-day sensitization event on wildlife conservation through wildlife crime mitigation in Morigaon district.

Held at the college’s Zoology Department, the program drew over 190 students and professors from various disciplines, uniting them in the fight against wildlife trafficking,a growing threat to India’s biodiversity.

The event, inaugurated by Jagiroad College Principal Bhaben Ch. Neog, kicked off with an inspiring call to action.

Neog emphasized the urgent need to protect the environment, urging every citizen to become a voice for voiceless wildlife. The program aimed to educate attendees on curbing illegal wildlife trade, a pressing issue endangering species across Northeast India and beyond.

Robin Borah, Operation Assistant, WCCB (SRO), Guwahati, facilitated the event, highlighting the escalating need to tackle wildlife crimes.

Conservationist Nabajit Barman outlined key wildlife laws and practical do’s and don’ts for coexisting with wildlife. Ivy Farheen Hussain, Senior Project Officer at Aaranyak, delivered a compelling presentation on the intricate ecological balance, linking wildlife crimes to zoonotic diseases and sharing success stories of India’s conservation efforts.

Arpan Baruah, a bird guide from Lakhimpur, educated attendees on venomous and non-venomous snakes, offering critical guidance on handling snake bites.

The event also featured Jagiroad alumnus Champak Deka, a noted conservation photographer, who showcased a documentary on Kaziranga National Park, inspiring students to embrace conservation.

Prominent wildlife photographer Himadri Bhuyan documented the event, amplifying its reach.

The program concluded by Achintya Kumar Keot, Head of the Zoology Department, who reaffirmed the college’s commitment to future conservation initiatives, urging students to protect nature actively.