Guwahati: Tensions along the Assam–Nagaland border in Golaghat’s Merapani area eased on Tuesday after 11 Naga Village Councils withdrew a controversial notice that had imposed a Rs 50,000 fine on Assamese villagers for grazing cattle, fishing, or collecting resources in the border region.

The decision followed a key meeting at Doyang village, where leaders of the Naga Village Councils met with representatives of the Merapani village elders’ association and the border committee to resolve the dispute.

After discussions, both sides agreed to revoke the notice and reaffirm their longstanding ties. Speaking after the meeting, the head of the Naga Village Council acknowledged that the earlier announcement had caused “misunderstandings.”

“On August 23, we issued a notice mentioning a Rs 50,000 fine, but it created confusion. Assamese and Naga people have always lived like brothers, and we want that harmony to continue. After discussions, we decided to withdraw the notice and ensure that both communities can live in peace. Issues such as the Inner Line Permit are under the jurisdiction of the Nagaland government, not the village councils,” he clarified.

The Merapani border village committee welcomed the resolution, emphasizing the importance of unity in the region. “In Wokha district’s Bhandari constituency, 11 village council chairmen, the Doyang gaonbura, and other officials came together for discussions. As of today, the order is no longer valid. We have always coexisted peacefully and will continue to do so,” the committee head said.

Local leaders expressed hope that the withdrawal of the notice would restore calm in the border areas and prevent further tensions between Assamese and Naga villagers.

The earlier notice, issued on August 23, had sparked unrest across the Disputed Area Belt (DAB) and referenced the Inner Line Permit (ILP), which fueled confusion and concern among local communities.