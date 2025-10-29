Digboi: A renewed sense of optimism has swept through the youth circles of Tingrai, Digboi and neighbouring regions in Tinsukia district following the elevation of Nayanjyoti Gogoi as the Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Tinsukia District, for the 2025–26 term.

His appointment has sparked spirited enthusiasm among young supporters, who view the decision as a fitting acknowledgement of a steadfast and grassroots-based youth leader.

Nayanjyoti, a long-serving and devoted BJP worker, has earned a reputation for consistency, discipline and principled commitment to the party.

Also Read: Assam: IG Akhilesh Kumar Singh reviews law and order in Tinsukia

He is well-regarded for his preference to work quietly away from the media spotlight, yet is known for delivering with precision whenever entrusted with organizational tasks. His political growth has come under the close mentorship of MLA Suren Phukan, and he has played a key role in diverse developmental initiatives across the region, handling responsibilities with maturity and accountability.

The official declaration of the newly constituted BJYM District Committee was issued from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, Borguri, Tinsukia, under Ref. No. BJYM/TSK/P/2025-26/04. BJYM District President Pritom Buragohain made the announcement after receiving the approval of the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Tinsukia District, Kusha Kanta Borah.

The committee aims to bolster youth outreach, strengthen grassroots presence and drive engagement across various mandals of the district.

What distinguishes this year’s committee is its strategically assembled mix of youth, experience and regional representation. Leaders have been drawn from Margherita, Tinsukia Town, Guijan, Digboi, Doomdooma, Rajgarh and several other areas—ensuring a well-balanced organizational structure. The revamped team is expected to intensify BJYM’s efforts in youth mobilisation, policy awareness, social responsibility programmes and developmental advocacy across the district.

Commenting on the newly appointed executive, BJYM District President Pritom Buragohain stated that the team embodies a forward-looking vision grounded in nationalism, discipline and transformative youth leadership.

He expressed confidence that the elected members would work cohesively to strengthen the BJYM’s presence and advance the party’s youth-centric objectives while upholding values of service, accountability and collective progress.