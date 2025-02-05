Digboi: Rahul Prashant succeeded Ajay Kaila and assumed the office of the Executive Director & Refinery Head here at Digboi Refinery in Tinsukia district of Upper Assam on Monday last.

Mr Prashant had formally joined Digboi Refinery on January 31 last but has taken the charge from his predecessor on February 3, 2025.

‘A graduate in Electrical Engineering from Bhagalpur College of Engineering, Bhagalpur, Shri Prashant had joined Indian Oil Corporation Ltd in 1994 as an electrical engineer in Gujarat Refinery’, states an AOD press communique.

According to fomal communication from the AOD Corporate Communication department with over 30 years of experience in the Oil Refining sector, Shri Prashant brings to the table a rich and diverse experience garnered from working in different refineries of IndianOil.

Beside his experiences in critical areas of Power & Utility and Engineering Services, his high skill in Commissioning, Petroleum, EPC, SME, Petrochemical is worth noting.

To quote the term of his predecessor Mr Kaila, the AOD has nodoubt made some commendable achievements in implementing CSR projects and other areas of the jurisdiction.

At the same time Mr Kaila’s administration had to confront, the perpetual agitations of the contractual labour unions on various issues.

What is the most noteworthy of the AOD management during Kaila’s term in Digboi is the unconditional roll-back of the corporation tender involving several vehicles a couple of months back after a mass local agitations against the outside vendors who had qualified.

People in Digboi expressed that Mr Kaila could have delivered well had he not been posted elsewhere.

Mr Kaila was a down to earth leader of the corporation and very well related to the people of Digboi who had visions and plan to implement for the greater interest of Digboi and its people.