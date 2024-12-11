Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NF Railway) has introduced digital payment options at parcel offices under its jurisdiction, including those in Assam.

The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to increase railway revenue in the parcel segment and to further facilitate ease of doing business for parcel transporters, CPRO of NF Railway, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said in a press statement.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

As of December 4, NF Railway has achieved a 46.5 per cent digital payment share in its parcel segment, it added.

The NF Railway is planning to equip all its parcel offices with digital payment modes in a phased manner, it said.

Following the directives of the Railway Board to enable digital payments, NF Railway introduced the facility of payment through quick response (QR) codes at the Guwahati parcel office in Assam on November 16, it added.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Nagaland: Hornbill Festival paves the way to sustainability

Since the introduction of digital payment modes, the divisions of NF Railway have been gradually showing an increasing trend in parcel traffic bookings through various digital gateways, it said.

As of December 4, the Rangiya division in Assam recorded 85.6 per cent of digital payments in parcel bookings, it added.

Payments for parcel booking can now be made via cards, internet banking and QR codes through point of sale (POS) devices or QR displays, enabling cashless transactions, it said.

Transportation of goods by rail is cheaper and faster than by road, and it is the most environmentally friendly mode of transport, it added.

The NF Railway hopes that various initiatives and schemes offered by the railways will significantly benefit businessmen and aggregators in transporting their commodities through parcel trains and vans, the statement further said.