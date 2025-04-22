Guwahati: In a first for the zone, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has successfully pioneered an experimental drone-based cleaning operation at Kamakhya Railway Station, signaling a leap towards modernizing railway sanitation practices.

The NFR said that this innovative approach specifically addressed the challenge of cleaning high-rise and hard-to-reach structures within the station premises, alongside the roofs and outer surfaces of train coaches.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The trial showcased the significant potential of drone technology in elevating cleanliness and hygiene standards, the NF Railway added.

Key areas covered in this initial phase included the Kamakhya Coaching Depot Sick Line, Underfloor Wheel Lathe Shed, the iconic exterior dome of Kamakhya Station, and several train coaches.

This initiative underscores the NFR’s proactive commitment to embracing cutting-edge, technology-driven solutions to enhance its cleaning operations, according to a railway release.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The successful completion of this pilot opens exciting possibilities for the broader adoption of drone-based cleaning across other major stations and trains under the NFR, aligning with Indian Railways’ vision of integrating smart, internationally benchmarked maintenance practices.