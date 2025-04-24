Guwahati: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has awarded a Rs 5,730 crore contract for the long-anticipated 121-km Guwahati Ring Road in Assam.

According to Infracon Pvt Ltd, this critical infrastructure project aims to reduce traffic congestion in Guwahati while enhancing transport links across Assam and neighboring states.

Infracon Pvt Ltd secured the contract under the DBFOT (Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Transfer) model, with a 30-year concession period, including four years for construction. NHAI plans to kick off construction after the 2025 monsoon season.

NHAI plans to execute the project in three phases. The first phase will involve building a 55.54-kilometre greenfield corridor stretching from Baihata Chariali to Sonapur. In the second phase, Infracon will widen a 7.76-kilometre section of National Highway 27 (NH-27).

The third and final phase will focus on upgrading 58 kilometres of NH-27, which includes the construction of a 3-kilometre bridge over the Brahmaputra River.

By diverting freight and interstate traffic away from Guwahati’s congested roads, the project is expected to significantly improve urban mobility and reduce pressure on the city’s transportation infrastructure.

Officials said that the Guwahati Ring Road will play a vital role in easing traffic congestion, lowering air and noise pollution, and strengthening the logistics network across the Northeast.

The project aligns closely with the Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which focuses on integrated infrastructure development and improved multimodal connectivity.

Authorities see this initiative not merely as a road project, but as a catalyst for economic transformation in the region.

Calling the project a “regional transformation initiative,” an NHAI spokesperson said the ring road will unlock new trade corridors and stimulate economic development across Assam and the broader Northeast.

The official also stated NHAI’s commitment to high-quality construction and sustainable development, assuring that they would deliver the project on schedule.