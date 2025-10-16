Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced that the state police have identified nine individuals allegedly involved in the recent clash in front of Baksa Jail.

Out of the nine, police have arrested two, and efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.

According to Sarma, police identified the suspects through video footage analysis and ongoing investigations.

“Assam Police have identified several persons involved in the Baksa riot incident. We are assessing the situation using video footage,” the Chief Minister said during a press conference in Guwahati.

Those identified include Nurul Alom, Modidul Islam, and Mustafa Ahmed of ABMSU, along with Sibzon Ali, Sadihul, and Ahela Miya, a D-voter whom police have already arrested.

Others named are Romiz Ali and Ashique, currently in custody, while Harekishna Pathak, a former AASU leader, has also come under the scanner.

“More names will likely emerge as the investigation progresses,” Sarma added.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the government will not spare anyone involved in the violence, and it will ensure accountability through a fair and transparent investigation.

Meanwhile, the condition of Deepak Medhi, a youth who suffered bullet injuries during a protest outside Baksa District Jail, has stabilized after undergoing surgery at AIIMS, Changsari.

Police reportedly opened fire to disperse protesters who were demanding justice for singer Zubeen Garg, injuring Medhi in the process.