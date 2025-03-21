Assam: Non compliance to forest norms implies revenue leakage, says DFO Digboi

DIGBOI: Assam’s Digboi Divisional Forest Officer(DFO) IFS TC Ranjith Ram on Thursday stated that, non compliance to the forest provisions leads to potential revenue loss of the government which needs to be dealt with at any costs for the augmentation of forest revenue.

While responding to the queries on sudden halt imposed on the ongoing 40 kms long Digboi -Pengaree -Bordumsa Mohong road project under Asom Mala 2.0, Ranjith said that the construction company is yet to obtain forest clearance.

When asked about the royalty deposit by the firm, the DFO told that the improvement and upgradation work in reserve forest area under Digboi Division must have a prior permission from the department concerned.

The department have informed the firm to pay the royalty in advance following the closure of zero Transit Permit( TP) from March 3, 2025,

DFO said, through Zero TP, the department has immensely assisted the contractors in different works throughout Tinsukia district which alone shares 50 percent of the total works of the entire Assam.

‘Against 400 different works in Assam, Tinsukia district alone shares 200 which enjoyed the privilege of Zero TP till March 3rd. This means that the department will deduct the royalty amount from final bills, DFO stated.

The authorities allowed the contractors to use forest resources without paying royalty, which normally paid earlier, said the official.

An officials of the Conservator of Forest Eastern Assam Circle said that Digboi Division has witnessed an unprecedented rise in its forest revenue collection.

‘The revenue collection jumped nearly 14 times in past 4 years which is a self explanatory of the effective modus operandi and efficient administration of the division ‘, said the official on the condition of anonymity.

The official further stated that, in the year 2021-22 the revenue collection of Digboi Division was nearly one crore which increased to 5 crores in 2022-23 and touched 11.7 crores in 2023-24.

The total forest revenue proceed to state government exchequer has nearly reached 15 crores this fiscal years which is almost 15 times in comparison to total proceed of the year 2021-22, the official added.

Sources said that the department of PWRD Assam executed Rs 1,30, 4100,000 as the contract amount of the project.