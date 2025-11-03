Guwahati: Richard Barman, a talented video journalist with Northeast Now, has brought an international honor to Assam.

Several of his meaningful and artistic photographs are currently on exhibit at a prestigious, world-class event in Caracas in Venezuela.

The special honorary event is the ‘VI Biennial of the South-BRICS, Peoples in Resistance, the Power of Diversity.‘

The international exhibition, which highlights global artistic talent, will run from November 3, 2025, to January 16, 2026.

This achievement is particularly notable as Richard Barman is one of only two artists from all over India invited to participate in this exclusive biennial.

This recognition is a tremendous source of pride for Assam and the entire Northeast region.

Barman’s photographic work, which skillfully captures the social and political aspects of Assam, has garnered high-level attention.

The President of Venezuela even visited and viewed the images on display.

While primarily serving as a video journalist, Barman’s success in having his photography gain such significant international recognition is an inspiration.

His achievement not only makes the Northeast Now family proud but also serves as a powerful encouragement for emerging photographers in Assam.