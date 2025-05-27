Guwahati: This summer, sweetness takes centre-stage at Novotel Guwahati GS Road with the launch of the Mango Rush Festival at The Square, the hotel’s signature all-day dining restaurant.

Curated to delight mango lovers, this vibrant celebration brings a refreshing twist to the season with a spread of Mango Mocktails, Mango Desserts, and more, stated a release.

With a burst of tropical flavour in every bite and sip, the Mango Rush Festival offers an indulgent escape into summer’s most beloved fruit.

Whether it’s the cool zing of a mango-infused beverage or the richness of a dessert, each creation is crafted with seasonal precision and culinary flair.

Manmeet Singh, General Manager, Novotel Guwahati, said, “As a brand that champions innovation and seasonality in our culinary experiences, we are thrilled to present the Mango Rush Festival to our guests in Guwahati. At Novotel, we believe in turning everyday dining into a celebration, and this festival is a perfect reflection of that philosophy.”

“The Square has always been a hub of gastronomic exploration, and with this festival, we aim to blend nostalgia with novelty, bringing summer’s favourite fruit into bold new formats. We look forward to welcoming guests for a refreshing, flavour-packed experience,” he further said.

This summer-exclusive festival has already begun attracting culinary enthusiasts across the city. The statement also encouraged guests to book early and enjoy an experience that balances indulgence with seasonal freshness.