Dibrugarh: Oil India Limited (OIL) inaugurated the 8th edition of the Oil India Gold Cup Football Tournament amidst fanfare and celebration at the Nehru Maidan Sports Complex in Duliajan, on 21st October 2025.

Organised under the guidance of the Assam Football Association (AFA), the tournament reflects OIL’s enduring commitment to fostering community engagement, promoting regional football, and nurturing sporting talent across Assam and the Northeast.

The opening ceremony, dedicated to the fond remembrance of cultural legends Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg, beautifully blended the spirit of sports with heartfelt artistic tributes.

The event was graced by Rupjyoti Phukan, RCE; Madhurjya Barua, ED (HR&FA); Gauranga Borgohain, ED (ES); and other senior officials of OIL.

Dignitaries and participants honoured the icons through the lighting of diyas and floral offerings, followed by a dance performance by the Duliajan Club Dance Academy and soulful renditions of their songs by Taneesha Saikia, Raja Bhuyan, Bidishha Hatimuria, and Neel Akash.

The evening also featured the unveiling of the OIL India Gold Cup Trophy and a special jersey of Oil India Football Club bearing Zubeen Garg’s name, symbolising a renewed era for football in the region.

The opening day witnessed a thrilling encounter between United Chirangduar FC, Kokrajhar, and ASEB Sports Club, Guwahati, where United Chirangduar FC clinched victory with a 2–0 scoreline.

Both goals were scored by Kaushik Daimary (Jersey No. 8) in the 83rd and 90th minutes, earning him the title of ‘Man of the Match’ for his outstanding performance.

The Oil India Gold Cup Football Tournament features participation from leading teams across the country, including Emami East Bengal FC, Diamond Harbour FC, NorthEast United FC, Tiddim Road Athletic Union, Shillong Lajong FC, United Chirangduar FC, ASEB Sports Club, Assam Police Football Team, and Oil India FC.

Mahmora Nabajyoti Sangha, Charaideo, and Tea Sports Academy, Rajahali qualified for the main rounds following the qualifying matches held from 11th–16th October 2025 at the Tipling Division Playground of Zaloni Tea Estate, where eight regional teams competed for a place in the tournament.

Two matches were held on 22nd October at the Nehru Maidan Sports Complex — Mahmora Nabajyoti Sangha, Charaideo vs Assam Police Football Team, Guwahati at 3:00 PM, followed by Tea Sports Academy, Rajahali vs OIL INDIA FC, Duliajan at 5:30 PM.



