Guwahati: Raijor Dal president and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi launched a blistering attack on Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that he was “staging a drama in the name of justice” over the death of singer Zubeen Garg.



Gogoi said “that the investigation into the case has been reduced to a political spectacle intended to sway public sentiment ahead of the upcoming election,” reports The Assam Tribune.

Gogoi alleged that CM Sarma’s recent remarks about declaring Zubeen Garg’s death a “murder case” and promising a chargesheet by December 8 were “nothing but theatrics” meant to win public trust.



“The Chief Minister will not deliver justice to Zubeen Garg. He is only staging acts to gain people’s trust and to protect those close to him,” Gogoi asserted. The MLA alleged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Crime Investigation Department (CID) had not followed judicial protocols in their probe, particularly in relation to Singapore’s legal process, where the singer died.



Gogoi claimed that the Assam government failed to issue a letter rogatory from an Indian court to Singapore, rendering any post-mortem or toxicology reports obtained from there inadmissible in Indian courts.



“The Singapore government’s investigation was not conducted under proper court procedures. Therefore, the Indian court will never accept those reports,” he said, adding that “it is an eternal truth that no accused in Zubeen Garg’s case will ever be punished.”

Gogoi accused the Chief Minister of orchestrating a cover-up to protect several individuals allegedly linked to the incident.

He mentioned Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the Chief Minister’s wife, Union Minister Pabitra Margherita and entrepreneurs Siddharth Sharma and Shyamkanu Mahanta, all of whom he claimed were present or involved in the North East Festival in Singapore, where Zubeen Garg was scheduled to perform. “Justice will not be served because most of the accused are associated with the BJP.