Guwahati: A two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) will leave for Singapore on Monday “to pursue key leads linked to the case.”

The team is helmed by SIT Chief Munna Prasad Gupta, Special DGP (CID), and accompanied by Investigating Officer Tarun Goel.

As per reports by India TodayNE, the SIT team will take an on-ground investigation in Singapore, tracing Zubeen’s movements and “verifying the sequence of events during his visit to the island nation, an episode that has emerged as a crucial component of the larger probe.”

SIT officials did endorse that 10 Assamese expatriates in Singapore had assured of cooperation by sharing vital information believed to be central to understanding circumstances surrounding Zubeen’s final international trip,” adds India TodayNE.

Their statements have helped sleuths to “identify key contacts and engagements that may shed light on the events leading up to the singer’s death.”

During their stay, the SIT team is expected will coordinate with Singapore Police authorities to review shared evidence and reports, inspect locations where Zubeen resided or visited during his stay, examine electronic and financial trails for potential clues.

They will also amalgamate “documentary and CCTV evidence relevant to the investigation.”

They would also speak to individuals who had direct or indirect contact with the late artist abroad.

This is the maiden international field by the SIT since the high-profile investigation began, underscoring the gravity and cross-border dimension of the probe.