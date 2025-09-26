Guwahati: Assam CID on Friday sent notices to people present during or aware of the circumstances surrounding singer Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore.

They have been directed to to appear within 10 days, a senior official said.

The Special Investigating Team (SIT), searched the residence of North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta for the second consecutive day.

“Investigation into Garg’s death is continuing. Today, we served notices to all persons familiar with the incidents leading to his death. They have to come and give their statements within 10 days,” the officer, who did not wish to be named, said, according to PTI.

Earlier, the houses of Zubeen’s manager Siddhartha Sharma and musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami were also raided.

The investigation extends to members of the Assamese community in Singapore in person during the yacht trip when Garg breathed his last.

Statements of several artistes and other individuals from the cultural field were also recorded at the CID office on Friday.

The 10-member SIT is led by Special DGP M.P. Gupta.

