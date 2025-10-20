Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam is entering a turbulent pre-election phase, grappling with multiple crises that threaten its political stability.

” Aamar moromor…..Our beloved Zubeen Garg was died in Singapore in mysterious circumstances. We must know the truth;how it happened.We want justice to Zubeen Da.” Said Supriya Sarma , a teacher in eastern Tinsukia district of upper Assam.

The controversy over the mysterious death of music icon Zubeen Garg has snowballed into a full-blown political storm, drawing anger from fans, civil society, and Opposition parties alike.

Questions over the transparency of the investigation have intensified, with allegations of administrative negligence and political shielding now dominating the public discourse.

The unrest is further compounded by the BJP’s unfulfilled promise to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six major ethnic groups — the Ahom, Moran, Mottok, Chutia, Koch Rajbongshi, and Adivasi communities.

For years, these groups have been the backbone of the BJP’s social coalition in Assam, but their growing frustration has turned into street-level agitation. Large-scale protests have erupted across eastern and northern Assam, demanding justice, recognition, and dignity.

“The ST status will give an strength to fight with the day to day struggle, poverty, unemployment and illetercy.” Said Apurva Moran , a community leader.

Adding fuel to the fire, tea garden workers another crucial vote bank have been demanding a long-pending wage hike.

How is the price of day to day essential commodities, medicines , education, clothes , electricity bill ? And what is our daily wage? At least a 600 rupees daily wage should be given to us .” Said Chameli Orang , a tea garden worker in upper Assam.

The recent resignation of veteran leader Rajen Gohain has deepened the perception of internal discord within the party.

Political observers warn that the BJP’s inability to resolve these issues may cost it heavily in the 2026 assembly elections.

As the Opposition consolidates around these flashpoints, the BJP’s once-dominant narrative in Assam built on identity politics and development promises faces its toughest test yet.

The months ahead may determine whether the saffron party can recover its footing or face a political reckoning at the ballot box.