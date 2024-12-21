Guwahati: A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle and being dragged for at least five kilometres in Golaghat, Assam on Friday evening.

The incident occurred near the Saror gaon area in Golaghat, Assam.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The victim was dragged by the vehicle for approximately five kilometres, resulting in his death on the spot.

Also Read: Assam: Two held for dog smuggling in Guwahati

The victim, identified as Tutu Saikia, was a resident of Saror gaon.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police have begun an investigation into the incident.

The vehicle is not yet identified.

Also Read: Meghalaya, Assam border dispute: WGH committee discusses resolution

In another incident, a 16-year-old girl, Angkita Kalita, lost her life in an e-rickshaw accident in North Guwahati.

The incident occurred when the e-rickshaw turned on its side and Kalita, a resident of Pandu Station Colony in Guwahati, succumbed to her injuries.