Guwahati: The Assam government on Monday dismissed circulating social media claims suggesting that a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) had been issued for visiting the cremation site of late legendary singer Zubeen Garg.

Refuting the rumours, Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika clarified on X, “This news is fake and baseless. The Assam Government has not issued any SoP with regards to visiting Zubeen Da’s cremation site. Kindly refrain from spreading misinformation.”

The clarification came after several unverified posts began circulating online, claiming that the government had imposed specific guidelines for visitors at Zubeen Garg’s resting place. These posts quickly gained traction, prompting confusion among fans and the public.

Officials from the state Information and Public Relations Department also confirmed that no such official communication had been issued, urging people to verify news from authentic sources before sharing.

Zubeen Garg’s cremation site has drawn thousands of admirers since his passing, with fans visiting daily to pay their respects to the legendary singer. However, the government has yet to release any official statement regarding crowd management or visitation rules at the site.

The minister’s prompt clarification is seen as an effort to curb the spread of misinformation amid heightened public emotion and ongoing demands for justice for the late artist.