Guwahati: Authorities have arrested five individuals linked to the dacoity that took place on August 24 at 13th Mile, Tamulikuchi in Assam’s Sonapur.

A joint team from the Special Operations Group (SOG), Sonapur Police Station, and Jorabat Outpost carried out overnight raids across Byrnihat, Nongpoh, and 12th Mile.

Acting on technical intelligence, the team tracked down and apprehended the suspects during the coordinated operation.

During the raids, police recovered several weapons from the accused, including a single-barrelled gun, a 1.5-foot iron dagger, two sharp knives, and a mask.

Officers also seized two mobile phones believed to have been looted during the crime, gold-colored ornaments, Rs 2,000 in cash, and two vehicles used in the dacoity.

Confirming the arrests, Guwahati Police posted on X: “A joint EGPD team of SOG, Sonapur PS & Jorabat OP has successfully cracked the Sonapur dacoity case reported on 24/08/2025 at 13th Mile, Tamulikuchi. Acting on technical inputs, a night-long operation in Byrnihat, Nongpoh, and 12th Mile led to the arrest of five accused.”

A joint EGPD team of SOG, Sonapur PS & Jorabat OP has successfully cracked the Sonapur dacoity case reported on 24/08/2025 at 13th Mile, Tamulikuchi.



Acting on technical inputs, a night-long operation in Byrnihat, Nongpoh, and 12th Mile led to the arrest of five accused



1/4 ? pic.twitter.com/OfBWbqYvLM — Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) September 17, 2025

Police have initiated legal proceedings against all five suspects.