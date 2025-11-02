Guwahati: Assam Police arrested two men from Ratabari in Assam’s Sribhumi district on Saturday and recovered a country-made pistol, live ammunition, and counterfeit currency worth Rs 48,000, according to officials.

Police said the raid was carried out following a tip-off about suspicious activity in the Jalalabad market area.

Officers stopped the suspects’ motorcycle and found a 9mm pistol, one live round, and fake currency notes hidden under the seat.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Abidur Rahman, 28, and Anowar Hussain, 29, both residents of Taltala village under Nilambazar police station.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the men may be linked to a network involved in supplying fake currency and illegal arms across border regions.

Authorities are investigating whether the men went to Jalalabad to distribute the fake notes or pick them up from another source.

A police officer said the suspects are currently under interrogation as authorities work to trace the larger network and identify additional individuals connected to the racket.