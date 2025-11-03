Guwahati: In a major breakthrough against organized crime, an East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Basistha Police Station in Assam busted a gang allegedly involved in circulating Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and plotting a dacoity in the city; police confirmed on Monday evening.

“The EGPD team acted swiftly on credible intelligence, preventing a serious crime and cracking down on the menace of fake currency. Such operations will continue with full force,” a senior police official said.

The operation, launched at Koinadhara in Khanapara on specific intelligence, led to the arrest of seven suspected dacoits and the seizure of fake currency worth Rs 98,500, along with weapons and vehicles.

According to police sources, the team intercepted two vehicles, a Swift (AS07X1666) and a Scorpio (AS02AG7901) during a late-night operation.

On searching the vehicles, police recovered FICN, bamboo sticks, mobile phones, air bags, and other incriminating materials, all seized following due legal procedure.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mahammad Ali (37) of Laluk, Jakir Hussain (28) of Bihpuria, Suruj Ali (49) of Laluk, Ainul Haque (32) of Tezpur, Allaluddin (41) of Rupohi, and Amir Hussain (34) of Kochua.

Confirming the development, the Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, stated that the accused were allegedly preparing to commit a dacoity when the raid was conducted.

Legal proceedings have been initiated, and further investigations are underway to trace the source of the fake currency and identify possible links to larger FICN networks.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and DGP Assam Police lauded the team’s swift and coordinated action in preventing a major criminal incident in the city.

The arrest marks another major success in Assam Police’s ongoing crackdown on organized crime and counterfeit currency operations across the state.