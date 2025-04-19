Assam Police bust major drug trafficking racket in Amingaon, two arrested

Guwahati: Assam Police on Friday busted a major drug trafficking racket in the Amingaon area, leading to the seizure of heroin and banned Yaba tablets worth Rs 70 crore and the arrest of two individuals, said an official.

The official stated that the Special Task Force (STF) of the Assam Police launched the operation in the Amingaon area and intercepted two vehicles coming from a neighbouring state.

During the search operation, the police recovered 2,70,000 Yaba tablets and 40 soap boxes containing 520 grams of heroin from the vehicles, the official confirmed.

The official noted that the seized drugs were reportedly being transported to supply points in mainland India. The estimated values of the seized Yaba tablets and heroin are Rs 67 crore and Rs 4 crore, respectively.

Further investigation is underway, and the authority has initiated legal action following the arrest, the official added.

Notably, Yaba tablets, also called the ‘crazy drug’, are illegal in the country because they contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

Following the seizure, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, lauded the effort of the Assam police on his official social media handle X.

“Rs 70 crore worth of wild party plans? Not happening! Thanks to STF Assam”, the Chief Minister stated.

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 18, 2025

