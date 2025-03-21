Assam Police busts drug racket, seized 1 crore worth heroin

Guwahati: The Assam police on Friday busted a drug racket in the areas of Nagaon district and arrested one person in possession of heroin worth Rs 1 crore, an official said.

The official said that acting on a specific tip-off, the police intercepted a vehicle in the Gereki area and seized 461 gm of heroin following a thorough search.

Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in his social media handle X stated that the Assam police have arrested one person on the charges of drug peddling.

CM stated that the “War on drugs continues; heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized. In a source-backed operation, Nagaon police intercepted a vehicle at Gereki and recovered 461 grams of heroin on a thorough search. Police arrested one person in this regard,” the Chief Minister wrote.

Chief Minister also encouraged the team of Assam Police for their commendable act in the war on drugs campaign.

