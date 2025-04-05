Assam Police Constable Exam 2025 Tomorrow: Check Key Guidelines

Guwahati: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will conduct the Assam Police Constable Exam 2025 on April 6 across designated centres throughout the state.

The offline examination is being held to recruit 4,903 constables in the Assam Police Department.

As the exam day approaches, it is important for candidates to be well-prepared and familiar with the schedule, essential instructions, and restrictions to ensure a smooth experience.

Exam Day Instructions and Requirements

Candidates are advised to reach their allotted exam centres at least 60 minutes before the exam begins to allow adequate time for verification procedures. They must carry a printed copy of the Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2025 along with a valid photo identity proof issued by the government such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving license, or voter ID.

Candidates must appear at the centre mentioned on their admit card. Requests for a change of exam centre will not be accepted under any circumstances.

Items Strictly Prohibited at the Exam Centre

To avoid any inconvenience or risk of disqualification, the following items are banned from the exam premises:

1.Electronic gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth devices, and fitness bands.

2. Calculators, books, rough sheets, and any written materials.

3. Bags, wallets, and other personal belongings.

4. Food items including snacks or beverages.

Any candidate found with restricted items or indulging in unfair means such as cheating will be disqualified. Additionally, candidates are not allowed to leave the exam hall before the completion of the test.

Assam Police Constable Exam Pattern 2025

The written examination will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions based on the syllabus of Class IX and X. The paper will be conducted on an OMR sheet and will be available in Assamese, Bodo, Bengali, and English. Each correct answer will carry 0.5 marks and there is no negative marking.

Final Tips for Candidates

As the exam nears, candidates are advised to stay calm, follow all instructions carefully, and arrive early with the necessary documents. Being well-prepared and composed will help in managing stress and performing well on the test.

For more information, including syllabus, previous year papers, and cut-off trends, candidates can visit the official SLPRB website.