The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has announced an additional result for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of the Constable recruitment exam.

Candidates can check their results on slprbassam.in.

Why Was the Additional Result Announced?

SLPRB clarified that a logical sequencing error in the software affected the cut-off marks for Social and Special Categories in the Merit List for:

Constable (AB & UB)

Constable (Communication)

After corrections, additional candidates have been shortlisted for the written exam, following the 1:5 eligibility criteria (five candidates per available vacancy). However, the results of already-qualified candidates remain unchanged.

Assam Police Constable Written Exam Date & Admit Card

Admit Card Release Date: April 1, 2025, from 11 AM

Exam Date: April 6, 2025 (Rescheduled from March 23)

Reason for Postponement: Administrative reasons

How to Download the Admit Card?

Candidates can download their Assam Police Constable Written Admit Card 2025 using their:

Application Number

Name

Date of Birth

Important Exam Day Guidelines

Bring a printed copy of the admit card.

Carry a government-issued photo ID (Aadhar card, PAN card, driving license, or Voter ID).

Follow all instructions on the admit card carefully.

Candidates must appear at their allotted exam center—no changes will be allowed.

Vacancies for the Assam Police Constable Recruitment 2025

The written exam will be held for various posts, including:

Assam Police

Constable (UB): 1,645 vacancies

Constable (AB): 2,300 vacancies

Boatman: 58 vacancies

Assam Police Radio Organization (APRO)

Constable (UB): 1 vacancy

Constable (Carpenter): 2 vacancies

Hills Tribe (Backlog Vacancies)

Constable (UB): 144 vacancies

Constable (AB): 1 vacancy

Fire & Emergency Services, Assam

Sub-Officer: 1 vacancy

Emergency Rescuer: 39 vacancies

Directorate of Civil Defence and Home Guards (DGCD & CGHG), Assam

Constable (Grade 3): 269 vacancies

Havildar: 5 vacancies

Wireless Operator: 12 vacancies

Dresser: 2 vacancies

Prison Department, Assam

Nurse: 1 vacancy

Laboratory Technician: 2 vacancies

Teacher: 4 vacancies

Craft Instructor: 2 vacancies

Tractor Operator: 1 vacancy



Candidates must check the official website for further updates and ensure they follow all guidelines for a smooth examination process.