Guwahati: Assam Police on Wednesday successfully deported eight undocumented migrants—five Bangladeshi nationals and three Rohingyas back to Bangladesh as part of an ongoing effort to curb illegal immigration in the state.

The operation was carried out from the Cachar and Sribhumi regions, both located near the India-Bangladesh international border. According to senior police officials, the individuals had entered Assam without valid documents and were residing in the state illegally.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Authorities stated that the presence of undocumented migrants poses risks to both demographic balance and internal security. “Illegal infiltrators will not be allowed to stay in Assam or threaten the state’s unique identity,” officials said.

The state government has ramped up border surveillance and enforcement under its broader strategy to safeguard Assam’s territorial and cultural integrity.

Efforts to identify and deport undocumented residents have been intensified in recent months, in line with the government’s zero-tolerance policy on illegal immigration.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!